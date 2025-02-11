Ukraineʼs performance in Transparency Internationalʼs Corruption Perceptions Index worsened

Ukraine scored 35 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index — 2024, ranking 105th out of 180 countries that participated in the ranking. Compared to the year before last, Ukraine lost one ranking point.

This is stated in a report by the international organization Transparency International.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index shows that corruption is a serious problem in every part of the world, but positive changes are still happening. The index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world on the level of corruption in the public sector. The results are presented on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (no corruption).

Transparency International Ukraine notes that Ukraine lost one point in the Corruption Perceptions Index due to a formal approach to implementing many reforms or deliberate stalling in their implementation.

In 2023, Ukraine received 36 points out of 100, which was the best historical result in the country. In 2022, Ukraine had 33 points, in 2021 — 32. The worst indicator was recorded by the rating in 2013 — then Ukraine scored only 25 points out of 100.

In 2024, the best indicators were in Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and Switzerland. The worst were in Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, South Sudan, and Yemen.

Transparency International is an anti-corruption organization founded in Berlin in 1993 by former World Bank Director Peter Eigen. The organization is best known for its Corruption Perceptions Index and Global Corruption Barometer. The organizationʼs mission in Ukraine is to reduce corruption.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.