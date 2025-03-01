Italy wants to hold an emergency summit with the participation of the US and Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni is pushing for an immediate summit involving Washington and European countries.

This is reported by the Italian broadcaster Rai News.

Maloney believes allies need to have a “frank” conversation about how to address current challenges, including the war in Ukraine, which the allies have “defended together for the past three years” she says. The official plans to make the offer to allies “in the coming hours”.

“Any division of the West makes us all weaker and contributes to those [people] who would like to see the decline of our civilization. Not its power or influence, but the principles that founded it [civilization], above all freedom. Division will benefit no one,” said Georgia Meloni.

On February 28, a meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky took place in Washington, which ended in a dispute between the three politicians. The American president said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. On that day, they planned to sign an agreement on minerals, but this was not done. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

