The government has changed the rules for reservation military conscripts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the rules for reservation of employees subject to mobilization. These changes apply to enterprises and organizations important to the economy, the life of the population, and the needs of the army.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk.

These are the following changes:

The list of employees eligible for reservation will now include those who were called up for service after May 18, 2024. This means that these employees are counted when determining the number of employees who can receive a deferral from the draft. Although these employees are already serving, their inclusion helps businesses retain critical personnel as the total number of reservations increases.

Government agencies are no longer required to verify an employeeʼs information within 72 hours of their booking.

The time for canceling the deferral of conscription for employees has been reduced to 5 days.

When determining whether a company is critical, the average monthly salary of employees will now be taken into account.

The government also instructed the Pension Fund and the Ministry of Digital Transformation to establish electronic information exchange between the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance and the “Diia” portal within a month. This is necessary to check whether the salaries of military personnel for a certain period meet the established requirements.

