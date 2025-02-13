Zelensky signed an extension of the term for passing the military medical commission

On February 13, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law extending the deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for limitedly fit Ukrainians until June.

This is evidenced by document card No. 12457.

According to the law, conscripts aged 25 to 60 who are recognized as limitedly fit for military service must undergo a medical examination again by June 5, 2025.

To do this, citizens must independently come to the TRC or apply through the conscriptʼs electronic office to receive a referral to MMC. The law comes into force on the day following the day of its promulgation.

According to the law on mobilization in Ukraine, those liable for military service are divided into four categories:

fit (completely);

fit for service in a higher military educational institution (HMEI), in TRCs, support units, institutions, organizations, but are not suitable for service in the airborne assault troops, marines, SOF , special forces units, floating formations, etc.;

, special forces units, floating formations, etc.; fit for certain specialties (for example, candidates for admission to HMEI);

fit for performing specific tasks.

Also, Ukraine will soon introduce electronic referrals to the MMC. Currently, conscripts receive paper referrals at the Territorial Recruit Centers. It is expected that the reform will make this process simpler and faster. The new function will be available in the “Reserve+” application.

