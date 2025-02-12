In Ukraine, the deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for those with limited fitness has been extended until June 5. The previous deadline was until February 4.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in two readings Bill No. 12457 on the mandatory re-medical examination of Ukrainians who have been recognized as limitedly fit for military service, and on determining the deadline for conducting such an examination. 313 MPs voted for the document.

Therefore, by June 5, 2025, all citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 60 with limited fitness for service must undergo a new military medical examination.

According to the law on mobilization in Ukraine, those liable for military service are divided into four categories:

fitn (completely);

fit for service in a higher military educational institution (HMEI), in TRCs , support units, institutions, organizations, but are not suitable for service in the airborne assault troops, marines, SOF , special forces units, floating formations, etc.;

, support units, institutions, organizations, but are not suitable for service in the airborne assault troops, marines, , special forces units, floating formations, etc.; fit for certain specialties (for example, candidates for admission to HMEI);

fit for performing specific tasks.

Also, Ukraine will soon introduce electronic referrals to the MMC. Currently, conscripts receive paper referrals at the Territorial Recruit Centers. It is expected that the reform will make this process simpler and faster. The new function will be available in the “Reserve+” application.

