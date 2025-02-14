The Cabinet of Ministers has banned sending people with disabilities to the military medical commission

On February 14, the Ukrainian government banned sending people with disabilities to a military medical commission (MMC) for a medical examination.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The decision, adopted at a government meeting on February 14, provides for the inclusion of data on a personʼs disability in the Unified State Register of conscripts, military conscripts, and reservists.

This information will be available through a request in the electronic account of the conscript, conscript, or reservist. The information will be displayed in the military registration document in electronic form.

In addition, instead of original documents, it was allowed to submit copies of medical certificates on the disability of a child under the age of 18. They must be certified by social security authorities, healthcare institutions, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, or notarized.

At the same time, copies of other documents confirming disability can be submitted with the signature of the person submitting them, provided that the originals are presented.

On the eve, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law extending the deadline for passing the military medical commission for limitedly fit Ukrainians until June.

Ukraine will soon introduce electronic referrals to the MMC. Currently, conscripts receive paper referrals at the Territorial Recruit Centers. The reform is expected to make this process simpler and faster. The new feature will be available in the “Reserve+” application.

