The Cabinet of Ministers approved a postponement of mobilization for Ukrainian civilians who returned from captivity

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a deferment from mobilization for civilian Ukrainian conscripts released from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The new rules are established by the government resolution "On Amendments to Appendix 5 to the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service During Mobilization, for a Special Period".

This document normalized the provisions of the law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" as amended on November 20, 2024, the Ministry of Defense said.

Those wishing to receive a deferment from military service during mobilization must provide an extract from the Unified Register of Persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of liberty as a result of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine has been established.

In February, the Ukrainian government banned sending people with disabilities to a military medical commission for medical examinations.

On the eve, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law extending the deadline for passing the military medical commission for limitedly fit Ukrainians until June.

