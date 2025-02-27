Romanian Senate allows shooting down drones over country

The Senate, the upper house of parliament, of Romania has approved two bills that allow the shooting down of drones and the conduct of peaceful military missions on Romanian territory.

This is reported by the Romanian media Digi24.

One of the bills allows the Romanian Armed Forces to shoot down drones that illegally enter the countryʼs airspace.

Now, drones that fly into Romania may be destroyed or neutralized if Romanian or NATO military forces fail to "take control" of their flight.

On the territory of Romania, in particular in the village of Plauru, wreckage of Russian drones has been found several times — drones regularly fly into the country, with which the Russians attack the Odessa region.

Another bill approved by Romanian senators regulates the conduct of military missions and operations on Romanian territory in peacetime.

Both bills still need to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) and signed by the president.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reports from time to time that Russian UAVs are flying into Romanian airspace from Ukraine. For example, in September 2024, a whole group of attack UAVs flew into Romania.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.