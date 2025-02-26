Paramedic Iryna Tsybukh posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree awarding paramedic Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh the title of Hero of Ukraine — posthumously. She was also awarded the Order of the Gold Star.

Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh.

Since 2015, Tsybukh has been traveling to Donbas as a military paramedic in the volunteer battalion "Hospitaliers". Before the full-scale invasion, she was filming a documentary and working on the reform of Suspilne. In 2023, Iryna Tsybukh received an award from the president — the Order of Merit.

The soldier died during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction in May 2024. After the death of the medic, President Zelensky emphasized that Iryna was one of those who "not only defended the state, but also did everything to ensure that others joined, trained, and learned to be effective" in matters of front-line medicine, respect for Ukrainian soldiers, and memorialization of the feat of Ukrainians.

The last few months of her life, the soldier worked on the "Minute of Honor" project. In this way, she wanted to move away from honoring soldiers with a minute of silence and generally from the gloomy atmosphere, since it is a time to remember not only the dead, but also the living.

