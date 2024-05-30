Former journalist, paramedic of “Hospitallers” Iryna Tsybukh with call sign “Cheka” died at the front

Paramedic Iryna Tsybukh with the call sign "Cheka" died on the Kharkiv direction.

Her death was reported by the "Hospitallers" medical battalion, to which “Cheka” belonged. The circumstances of the death are not reported. It only said that it happened during the rotation.

"Cheka said: ʼThe only choice about freedom in a country at war... the only story about will in this context is the struggle for that will,ʼ" she was quoted as saying in the medical battalion.

Suspilne reported that Iryna Tsybukh was also their journalist, and in February 2022 she joined "Hospitallers" and served in Donetsk region.

Since 2015, Tsybukh traveled to Donbas as a military paramedic as part of the volunteer battalion "Hospitallers". Before the full-scale invasion, she was shooting a documentary film, working on the reform of Suspilne. In 2023, Iryna Tsybukh received an award from the president — the Order of Merit.