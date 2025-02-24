The UN General Assembly on February 24 supported a resolution initiated by Ukraine and European countries. 93 countries voted in favor of the draft resolution.

18 voted against, including the US, Russia and Belarus. Another 65 UN member states abstained, including China. The document calls Russia an aggressor country and demands that it withdraw its troops from Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The United Nations General Assembly also supported the American resolution on the war in Ukraine. 93 countries voted in favor, 8 against, and 73 abstained.

Washington recently proposed its own draft UN resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The proposal differed significantly from the version supported in Europe and included a Russian amendment.

According to sources in The Washington Post, the Trump administration then pressured Kyiv to withdraw the draft resolution on Russian aggression. This “stunned” Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the current resolution.

