The US has not decided whether to support the annual UN resolution condemning Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine

The United States has not yet decided whether it will support a UN resolution condemning Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine on the third anniversary of the full-scale war. It is also unknown whether the country will agree to co-author the document — this will be decided in the near future.

This was told by the Political Coordinator of the Permanent Mission of the United States to the UN John Kelly to the Voice of America.

"We will need to see what instructions we get from Washington. Hopefully they will come soon," the official said when asked whether the US would support the resolution.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States refused to co-sponsor a draft UN resolution on the third anniversary of the war, although in previous years the United States had co-sponsored the document.

At the UN, countries can decide to co-sponsor a resolution up until the vote. Countries can also vote on resolutions where they are not co-sponsors. The 193-member General Assembly is due to vote on Monday, February 24, diplomats said.

One of Reutersʼ sources said that the resolution is now co-sponsored by more than 50 countries.

"So far, the situation is that they (the US) will not sign it," said another source to the agency.

Whatʼs going on between Trump and Zelensky?

US President Donald Trump, after the American and Russian delegations held their first talks in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans, claimed that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published a study showing that as of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine reacted and said that Trump is in a "circle of disinformation".

Donald Trump later called Zelensky an “unelected dictator” who allegedly persuaded the United States to “spend $350 billion on a war that cannot be won and should never have been started”. Trump said that “Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is ruined” and that he has little time left.

This is a United Nations (UN) resolution officially condemning Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was adopted on the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war — the document calls on Russia to stop the aggression, withdraw its troops and comply with international law. Such a document does not have direct legal force, but reflects the position of the majority of countries in the world

The day before, the Financial Times wrote that the US opposes calling Russia an aggressor in the G7 statement dedicated to the third anniversary of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After that, the NYT wrote that all pro-Ukrainian wording was removed from the document. Therefore, there is currently a neutral draft statement that does not call Russia an aggressor in the conflict, nor Ukraine a victim of the invasion.

The development and discussion of the text may continue until Monday, February 24, the day the document will be published.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.