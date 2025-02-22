The US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine — with Russian amendments

The United States has proposed its own draft UN resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The proposal differs significantly from the version supported in Europe and includes a Russian amendment.

Reuters and Associated Press write about this.

The American draft resolution is short — just three paragraphs. It “mourns the tragic loss of life in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict” and emphasizes that “the primary purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security and the peaceful settlement of disputes”. It further calls for “an early end to the conflict” and “a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia”.

Reuters notes that Russia proposed an amendment to the resolution that reads as follows: "calls for a rapid end to the conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further calls for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Instead, the draft resolution from the European Union speaks of “a full-scale Russian invasion”. It recalls the need to implement all previous resolutions adopted “in response to the aggression against Ukraine”. It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders” and immediately cease all military actions.

Russiaʼs permanent representative to the UN Vasilii Nebenzia called the US draft a "good step". An anonymous Russian diplomat told Reuters that if the Russian amendment is adopted by the UN General Assembly, Moscow will vote for the US resolution.

The UN General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but they carry political weight, reflecting the global perspective on the war. The development and discussion of the text could continue until Monday, February 24, when the document will be published.

The day before, the Financial Times wrote that the US opposes calling Russia an aggressor in the G7 statement dedicated to the third anniversary of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After that, the NYT wrote that all pro-Ukrainian wording was removed from the document. Therefore, there is currently a neutral draft statement that does not call Russia an aggressor in the conflict, nor Ukraine a victim of the invasion.

