Denmark allocates additional $280 million for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Denmark has reported a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 2 billion Danish kroner ($280 million).

This was reported by the government press service.

The money will be used, in particular, for ammunition and manning one Ukrainian brigade. Denmark will do the latter together with the Nordic and Baltic countries.

“Denmark’s message to Ukrainians is the same as it has been from the very beginning: we will continue our support as long as necessary. Ukraine is fighting for all of Europe. We must put Ukraine in the strongest position,” said the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She added that more weapons need to be delivered to Ukraine, and to do so faster than before. Frederiksen also called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

“What we do now will be crucial for future generations in Ukraine and Europe,” she summarized.

In December 2024, Ukraine received a second batch of F-16s from Denmark, as well as a new defense package that included a financial contribution to the operation of F-16 fighters in Ukraine.

Denmark, in cooperation with Sweden, will also provide 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, send more personnel for NATOʼs expanded support to Ukraine, and increase its contribution to the EU military mission in support of Ukraine.

