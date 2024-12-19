Ukraine will receive over €281 million from Denmark

Denmark allocates the 23rd military aid package for Ukraine worth over €281 million.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

This military aid package is aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs air defenses. In particular, it includes a financial contribution to the operation of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

"One of Ukraineʼs most pressing needs right now is the ability to defend itself against Russian air strikes. Thatʼs why we are prioritizing greater support for air defense," said Danish Defense Minister Trels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark, in cooperation with Sweden, will alsoprovide 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles. Denmark will also send more personnel to NATO for expanded support to Ukraine and increase its contribution to the EU military mission in support of Ukraine, the ministryʼs website says.

In October 2024, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans informed that Kyiv had already received the first batch of F-16s. Western media reported about this in the summer, citing sources.

In December, President Zelensky declared that Ukraine had received a second batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark.

