Ukraine will receive 40 CV90 IFVs from Denmark and Sweden

Before the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sweden and Denmark declared that they will hand over 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Ukrainian military. Their purchase will be financed by the previous contributions of both countries.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense writes about this.

The US Defense Logistics Agency and the Danish Ministry of Defenseʼs Procurement and Logistics Organization signed a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the purchase of 205 units of the CV90 IFV.

Of them, 115 will be delivered to Denmark, 50 to Sweden to replace the equipment previously transferred to Ukraine. Kyiv will receive the remaining 40. The total value of the contract is SEK 25 billion (about $2.3 billion).

"This investment will allow us to get more Swedish combat vehicles to make Europe — and especially Ukraine — safer. The Swedish defense industry is a unique and strong asset to our national and collective defense," said Defense Minister Paul Jönsson.

The CV90 IFV is a development of BAE Systems-Hägglunds. Such machines are in service with the Scandinavian countries, Estonia and the Netherlands. They have reinforced armor that can withstand being hit by 30mm shells and a 40mm L70 Bofors gun. Sweden previously handed over 50 such IFVs to Ukraine.

In August 2023, Ukraine and Sweden signed a declaration of intent to jointly produce and service the CV90.

