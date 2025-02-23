The Pentagon denied Trumpʼs claims about $350 billion spent on Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump claims that the US has allegedly spent $350 billion on Ukraine. This figure significantly exceeds the amount recorded by the Department of Defense and an interagency oversight group that tracks US spending on Ukraine.

Voice of America journalists were informed about this by the Pentagon and the interagency oversight group responsible for submitting reports to Congress.

Since Russiaʼs illegal invasion in February 2022, the US Congress has allocated about $183 billion to Ukraine, according to an interagency oversight group.

Of this, the Pentagon confirmed that the US has sent $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and another $3.9 billion that Congress authorized in military aid to Kyiv remains unspent.

About $58 billion of the $183 billion in total aid to Ukraine was spent in the United States. These funds were directed directly to the development of the American defense industry, either by replacing old weapons transferred to Kyiv with new American-made weapons, or by direct investment in the industry.

On February 19, Trump said that the US had spent $350 billion on Ukraine. Zelensky said the same day that the US had given Ukraine about $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in direct financial assistance to the budget.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.