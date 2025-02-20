Hungary wants to block a new EU aid package for Ukraine and the extension of sanctions against Russia

Hungary is blocking a proposal for a new military aid package of at least €6 billion from the European Union for Ukraine.

This is reported by the German Press Agency (DPA).

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary opposes the EU’s proposed €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, “which aims to strengthen Kyiv’s negotiating position rather than to help achieve peace”. However, it is unclear what €20 billion is being referred to, given that, according to diplomats, Brussels initiated a €6 billion package.

“We will not support spending European taxpayers’ money on continuing the war,” the Hungarian minister said.

According to DPA, the military aid package will include 1.5 million artillery shells worth €3.5 billion, air defense systems worth €500 million, and equipment for the Ukrainian military and their training, which will cost €2 billion.

European diplomats expect that at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 24, they will agree to announce this aid.

Hungary also says it will block the continuation of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians, arguing that "it is worth giving time for the US and Russia to negotiate peace".

