Politico: EU preparing military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion

The European Union countries are preparing an aid package for the Ukrainian army to strengthen Kyivʼs strategic position at the start of the US-led negotiations with Russia.

This is reported by Politico, citing sources.

The tranche is expected to include everything from 1.5 million artillery shells to air defense systems and equipment for fighters. One of the largest EU military aid packages since 2022 could be officially reported on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war.

Two diplomats told the publication that €6 billion is the initial cost of the aid. The price could rise to €10 billion or more. European foreign ministers are expected to discuss the package at a meeting in Brussels next week.

Officials are still discussing the details of the aid. It is not yet known whether the bloc as a whole will approve it. According to the source, unanimous approval is unlikely, given the opposition from Hungary.

The increased EU support will bolster the Ukrainian military as Kyiv prepares for peace talks, Politico reports. The package will also serve as an argument for Brusselsʼ inclusion in the talks, the first round of which took place on February 18 in Riyadh.

A specific date for the meeting between Putin and Trump has not been agreed upon, and it is unlikely to take place next week. However, the parties agreed to create negotiating groups to end the war in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.