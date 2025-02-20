Airstrike on Kherson. Rescuers found the body of the mother of the wounded twins

Russian occupiers attacked Kherson late at night on February 19 with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a high-rise building. The death toll rose to two. On the evening of February 20, rescuers found the body of a woman, the mother of the wounded twins.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the State Emergency Service.

"This is the mother of twins who were injured in an enemy attack. Currently, State Emergency Service workers are trying to unblock the womanʼs body," Prokudin wrote.

A manʼs body was pulled from the rubble on the afternoon of February 20. Six other people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy and girl.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble with special equipment and tools. They are examining the damaged floors, apartments, and the surrounding area. Other buildings, a bus station, and a medical center are also damaged.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime.

