Airstrike on Kherson. Manʼs body recovered from rubble of high-rise building

At least one person died in a Russian strike on Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Rescuers have recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of the entrance to a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian air bomb. His identity is currently being established.

The Russians attacked Kherson around midnight. In the morning, six Kherson residents were reported injured. Two of them were rescued by State Emergency Service workers from the 8th and 9th floors of the destroyed building.

Rescuers pulled 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, from the rubble. The childrenʼs condition in the hospital is assessed as satisfactory. Their mother is likely still trapped under the rubble.

