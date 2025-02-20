Russians attack high-rise building in Kherson. Children among the wounded

The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb around midnight in the Dnipro district of the city. The exact number of wounded is currently unknown, and no deaths were reported.

The head of the Kherson Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko are reporting on the consequences of the attack.

UPD 08:10: Prokudin reported 6 injured Kherson residents. Two of them were rescued by State Emergency Service workers from the 8th and 9th floors of the destroyed building.

Rescuers continue to search for people under the rubble, as there is no information about three more people.

Rescuers pulled 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, from the rubble. They suffered mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions, and the children were hospitalized. The childrenʼs condition in the hospital is assessed as satisfactory.

The Regional Military Administration reported that their mother was probably under the rubble — it is currently unknown whether this information has been confirmed.

A 47-year-old man who was in the parking lot attendantʼs room near the scene of the impact was also hospitalized and has a shrapnel wound and a fractured leg.

Three more men were treated at the scene by medics. The victims suffered concussions, and one of the Kherson residents suffered a head injury.

The Russian airstrike destroyed 15 apartments — from the 1st to the 10th floor of one of the entrances. In addition, windows were broken in 80 homes.

A rescue center and a disaster relief center have been set up in one of the shelters, where people can drink tea and warm up. Municipal equipment, the State Emergency Service, and police are working at the scene of the attack.

