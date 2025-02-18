After verification of the MSEC decisions, disability was canceled for almost 300 officials

The Ministry of Health and law enforcement continue to review the decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC). The disability status of 281 government officials has already been revoked.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

For the review, a list of 2 636 cases of officials from over 70 state bodies was formed. Specialists have already processed half of them. Here are the results:

in 281 cases, the decisions of MSEC were overturned;

In 232 cases, the disability group or the decision deadline was changed;

Another 500 people were summoned for inspection.

The list of those who need to be checked is constantly growing — new data is coming from law enforcement officers.

What preceded

At the end of October 2024, the Ministry of Health reported that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for work at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only if they are practicing medicine.

From January 1, 2025, Medical and Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) were liquidated in Ukraine. Instead, expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals will operate, and the concept of "medical and social expertise" is being replaced by the term "assessment of everyday human functioning".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.