SBU: A colony employee in the Kyiv region passed on data about ex-convicts fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Russians

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the department of social, educational and psychological work of one of the correctional colonies in the Kyiv region on suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the suspect was passing on information to the Russians about former prisoners who are currently fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian armyʼs assault units. The Russians were most interested in their personal data, the dates of their release from prison, and the names of the military units where they were performing combat missions.

SBU claims that Russian troops used this data to determine the locations of the Defense Forces and try to recruit Ukrainian military personnel.

To pass on the intelligence, the suspect used access to official documents — which included personal information about former prisoners, their characteristics, and subsequent assignment to the front. SBU says he was caught red-handed — trying to send the documents to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

During the searches, five mobile phones and SIM cards were found on the suspect, which he used to communicate with the Russians. According to the investigation, in exchange for cooperation, the occupiers promised the agent "evacuation" to temporarily occupied Luhansk, from where he arrived in the Kyiv region in 2014.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of high treason. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The locations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already been secured.