The Ministry of Defense revealed how many people applied for a voluntary one-year contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 18-24-y.o.

In a week, more than 10 000 citizens applied for a voluntary annual contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 18-24-year-olds in the "Reserve+" application.

This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin in a telethon.

According to him, you can apply for a contract not only through "Reserve+", but also through the website 18-24.army.gov.ua, recruiting centers, and the hotline of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"I spoke with representatives of those units and brigades where those people who are now signing contracts will go to serve. And everywhere they said that these guys are very needed, that these contract soldiers will make it possible to rotate people who are fighting in the trenches on the front line more often. They will be accepted as their own and will be adapted to the team as much as possible," he added.

In Ukraine, on February 11, a one-year contract was officially launched for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. The main conditions: demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year. For the contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

Citizens aged 18 to 24 who sign a contract can only hold combat positions.

