Poland is not going to send its military to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country will not send its military to Ukraine as a security guarantee after a potential ceasefire with Russia, but will continue to support Kyiv as before.

This is reported by RMF 24.

"We do not plan to send Polish military personnel to Ukrainian territory, but we will support those countries that are ready to provide such guarantees," the politician said.

He added that Poland will continue its financial, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine.

Donald Tusk made the statement before an informal summit of the leaders of France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, convened in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron due to Washingtonʼs change in policy towards Ukraine and European security. The meeting is also attended by the NATO Secretary General, the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

The Polish Prime Minister stated that "Poland is determined to cooperate on security issues, on the issue of Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war — with the European Union, European allies such as Great Britain and Norway, and, of course, first of all with the United States".

According to him, Europe will not be able to effectively help Ukraine if it does not take care of its own defense capabilities. This includes political decisions, financing, and logistics of EU countries and other European states, such as the United Kingdom and Norway.