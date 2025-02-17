Poland is not going to send its military to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country will not send its military to Ukraine as a security guarantee after a potential ceasefire with Russia, but will continue to support Kyiv as before.
This is reported by RMF 24.
"We do not plan to send Polish military personnel to Ukrainian territory, but we will support those countries that are ready to provide such guarantees," the politician said.
He added that Poland will continue its financial, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine.
Donald Tusk made the statement before an informal summit of the leaders of France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, convened in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron due to Washingtonʼs change in policy towards Ukraine and European security. The meeting is also attended by the NATO Secretary General, the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.
The Polish Prime Minister stated that "Poland is determined to cooperate on security issues, on the issue of Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war — with the European Union, European allies such as Great Britain and Norway, and, of course, first of all with the United States".
According to him, Europe will not be able to effectively help Ukraine if it does not take care of its own defense capabilities. This includes political decisions, financing, and logistics of EU countries and other European states, such as the United Kingdom and Norway.
Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine
After US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
During the Munich Security Conference, Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg said that Europe would not be physically at the negotiating table between Russia and Ukraine, but its interests would be taken into account. He added that one of the reasons why previous peace talks failed was that they involved too many countries.
The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.
After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.
The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures that they could provide to Ukraine within the framework of any security guarantees. The United States wants to calculate Europeʼs willingness to protect Ukraine after a peaceful settlement, to determine the price that Europe is willing to pay in exchange for participating in negotiations with Moscow. In return, the US is asking what Europe wants from Washington in return.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the United Kingdom is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine.
