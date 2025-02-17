Trump is ready to allow Europe to buy US weapons for Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump is ready to allow Europe to buy American weapons for Ukraine.

He answered journalistsʼ questions about this prospect in the affirmative, Bloomberg reports.

The publication writes that this "opens the door" for Ukraine to have access to weapons, even if Trump cuts off US aid to Ukraine.

But it is currently unknown whether this possibility will come true. Trump advocates for a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible — Kyiv fears that Trump and Putin may conclude an agreement without taking into account Ukrainian interests. At the same time, the American president has repeatedly said that Europe must invest more in the war in Ukraine.

Trumpʼs plans for Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he could not give a specific date for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but both sides will have to make some concessions because they will not be able to achieve their maximum goals.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Trump and presented him with a victory plan.

Trump said on February 9 that he has a concrete plan to end the war and wants to make a $500 million deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was open to partnership on this issue, but he did not sign the agreement on this because it did not provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to President Zelensky, there is no clear information about Trumpʼs plans for war. Ukraine has not yet been consulted about this. Kyiv fears that Trump and Putin may conclude a deal without taking into account Ukrainian interests.

On February 15, Kellogg reported that he wanted to bring all sides to negotiations to end the war within 180 days, with the United States acting as mediator. He noted that Europeʼs position on a peaceful settlement would be taken into account, but that there would be no physical European representatives at the negotiating table.