Zelensky met with Vance in Munich. Hereʼs what they talked about

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US Vice President JD Vance on February 14. They talked, among other things, about ending the war.

This is reported by Suspilne and Radio Liberty.

"We want to achieve a lasting peace, not one that will lead to conflict in Europe in a few years. We have had a number of good conversations about how to achieve that, and there will be more in the coming days, weeks and months," Vance said after the meeting.

He was asked what further actions would be taken if Ukraine was not ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. According to Vance, "there is already progress" on this issue.

"First of all, there are wonderful members of the Ukrainian delegation. There is our incredible Secretary of State Marco Rubio, there is General Kellogg. It is important for us to come together and start talking," the vice president noted.

After meeting with Vance, Zelensky declared his readiness to "move towards a real and guaranteed peace as quickly as possible".

“Our teams will continue to work on the document [on rare earth minerals]. We have addressed many key issues and look forward to General Kellogg in Ukraine for further meetings and a deeper assessment of the situation on the ground,” he noted.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the meeting was not the last and that it was necessary to work on a plan to stop Putin and end the war.

This yearʼs Munich Security Conference will be held from February 14 to 16. It is expected to be attended by about 60 heads of state and government, 150 ministers from around the world, as well as heads of leading international organizations.

Zelensky, speaking at the conference, stated that there is no talk of a peace agreement at the moment. He emphasized that a peace agreement can only be a plan to end the war, which must first be negotiated between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

