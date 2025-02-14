“Today there is no talk of a peace agreement.” Zelenskyʼs thesis at the Munich Conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the Munich Security Conference. The main topic was cooperation with the United States to end the war in Ukraine. Here is what Zelensky said in his speech.

"Today, unfortunately, there is no talk of a peace agreement. Because the war has been going on for three years, there have been many deaths, many destructions, and above all, lives. Putin brought all this, and he alone," the head of state noted.

He added that there is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Putin, we need the firm support of a strong country — the United States. Ukraine needs Trump to be on its side.

"A peace agreement cannot be signed in Munich, because it is Munich and there is no the [US] president here. And we remember what things were once signed here," the president noted.

Zelensky emphasized that a peace agreement can only be a plan to end the war, which must first be negotiated between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

He also emphasized that European countries should play an important role. According to him, for Ukraine, Europeʼs voice is important at the table, not somewhere behind the scenes.

Commenting on the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, the president emphasized that this does not pose risks for the United States or Trump, but rather poses risks for the entire world.

Answering a question about Ukraineʼs membership in NATO, he emphasized that the United States has never seen Ukraine in NATO. According to Zelensky, this is not a question about Trump, but about the US policy.

"But that doesnʼt mean we canʼt change this policy. Weʼre not in NATO, but we have a strong army that can strengthen NATO everywhere," he stressed.

