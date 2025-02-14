Ukraine resumes issuing passports to men abroad

The Government of Ukraine has resolved the issue of issuing passports to men abroad.

This was reported by the State Migration Service of Ukraine and the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Ukrainian men aged 18-60 who applied abroad before April 25, 2024, will be able to receive passports starting next week.

"The relevant notifications indicating the date, time and place of issuance will be sent in the order of priority of submission of documents. Time was needed to normalize the process of resuming the issuance of documents in order to bring it into line with the current legislation of Ukraine," the migration service explained.

However, for Ukrainian men aged 18-60, the presence of military registration documents remains a mandatory condition for issuing and obtaining passports abroad.

What preceded

Consular services for Ukrainians of military age abroad were suspended from April 23. The restrictions were in effect until the law on mobilization came into force (May 18), after which consular services could be obtained by updating data in TRCs.

On the same day, the State Enterprise "Document" reported that it was suspending the issuance of ready-made documents abroad due to "technical reasons". Issuance was left only for children 12 years old, since they do not need biometric verification. In May, the issuance of passports was resumed in a test mode.

One of the developers of the law on mobilization, MP Fedir Venislavsky, explained to Babel that the norm on updating data when providing consular services is intended to assess the real mobilization resource within the country. That is, the TRC will know that these people are abroad, they will not look for them in Ukraine and spend the appropriate resources on this. No one will be deported from abroad, because such mechanisms simply do not exist.

