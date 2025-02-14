Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP. Prosecutorʼs Office launches investigation

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the Russian attack on the Chornobyl NPP.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated for the commission of a war crime. The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.

On the night of February 14, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Kyiv region with UAVs. As a result of the attack, the exterior of one of the power units and other equipment of the Chornobyl NPP were damaged. A fire broke out there, but it has already been extinguished.

No increase in background radiation is recorded.

The sarcophagus, damaged during a drone attack, was put into operation in 2019. The new safe confinement should provide protection for the Chornobyl NPP emergency unit for 100 years.

