“This is not the first and not the last package.” Zelensky commented on sanctions against Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky explained the reason for imposing sanctions against Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko.

The president said this during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, a correspondent of Suspilne reports.

According to the president, the sanctions imposed will not be the last. The sanctions were imposed due to the withdrawal of billions of hryvnias during the war, Zelensky said.

"Iʼm just surprised that financial monitoring didnʼt show us anything before. I didnʼt see it, and itʼs hard to say what it was like before me. Now the Security Service and financial monitoring are showing billions. And all these people, Medvedchuk and Poroshenko, they are partners in this case, but I donʼt want to blame, the courts do that. And itʼs not that someone is behind bars because of sanctions. Sanctions are restrictions for today on using certain money that was earned in such an illegal way," the president said.

Zelensky also reported that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds intended to support the Ukrainian army. According to him, money from the funds was transferred to members of the European Solidarity party.

The President also added that those who have been subject to sanctions can return the withdrawn funds to the budget. They will be directed to the Armed Forces. Then the sanctions will be lifted, Zelensky said.

Petro Poroshenko called the decision to impose sanctions against him “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated”. He said that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s entire team, the Cabinet of Ministers, and members of the National Security and Defense Council were allegedly involved in this.

On February 13, President Zelensky imposed the NSDC sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, Viktor Medvedchuk, Kostyantyn Zhevaho, Hennadii Boholyubov, and Ihor Kolomoiskyi. SBU explained that they threaten state security and hinder “the sustainable economic development of Ukraine”.

