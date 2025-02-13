Norway to purchase $78 million worth of air defense equipment for Ukraine from the US

Norway will transfer air defense equipment worth almost $78 million to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Norwegian government following the results of the “Ramstein” format meeting.

They plan to purchase weapons from the US. They do not specify what kind of weapons is it about.

These funds are part of the $1.663 billion that Norway plans to use to support Ukraine in 2025 under the Nansen program.

In 2024, the kingdom provided Ukraine with air defense assets worth almost $391.4 million, said the head of the defense department Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

The UK has previously reported a new £150 million package. The money will go towards artillery, tanks, air-to-air missiles and other types of weapons, as well as new contracts to repair critical equipment in Ukraine.

Germany promised to transfer 100 missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems, and the Netherlands promised 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles for transporting the wounded.

