At a meeting of the Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, Germany reported a new aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by the German mission to NATO.

In particular, Germany promised to transfer 100 missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.

They also noted that joint defense industries, including the development of drones and the maintenance of infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks, "play an important role in supporting Ukraine".

At the same meeting, the Netherlands reported that it would transfer 25 YPR armoured tracked vehicles to Ukraine for transporting the wounded.

The UK has previously announced a new £150 million package. The money will go towards artillery, tanks, air-to-air missiles and other types of weapons, as well as new contracts to repair critical equipment in Ukraine. Ukraineʼs security determines global security.

On February 13, the first "Ramstein" under the chairmanship of Great Britain kicked off in Brussels.

