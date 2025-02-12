Low-cost carrier “Wizz Air” wants to resume flights to Ukraine as soon as there is a ceasefire agreement

Hungarian airline “Wizz Air” plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if Kyiv and Moscow reach a ceasefire agreement.

This was stated by “Wizz Air” CEO Jozsef Varadi.

The airline wants to restore 30 routes at once — it has a "solid plan to restart Ukraine".

Joszef Varadi said that according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agencyʼs estimates, it will take six to eight weeks to safely resume flights in Ukrainian airspace, and “Wizz Air” is preparing for this.

He also added that within six months after the end of the war, “Wizz Air” will resume operations at bases in Kyiv and Lviv to provide the Ukrainian market with 5 million seats per year on flights on 60 routes.

As of 2021, low-cost carrier “Wizz Air” had a 10 percent share of the Ukrainian market.

Irish low-cost carrier “Ryanair” is developing a plan to resume flights to Ukraine, hoping that the US President Donald Trump can end the war with Russia. “Ryanair” wants to resume flights within four to six weeks after the end of hostilities and open about 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Latvian airline “AirBaltic” has developed a plan to resume flights to Ukraine and will use it as soon as airspace is opened there.

