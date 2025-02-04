Ryanair wants to open more than 20 routes to Ukraine after the war ends

Airline Ryanair is developing a plan to resume flights to Ukraine amid hopes that the US President Donald Trump will be able to end the war with Russia.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

The companyʼs chief executive Michael OʼLeary says that Ryanair is preparing a strategy that will allow it to resume flights within four to six weeks after the end of hostilities.

This involves the opening of approximately 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv. It is expected that the capacity will be provided by re-routing aircraft based at Stansted in the UK and Orly in France.

OʼLeary added that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is demanding an official cessation of hostilities to resume flights.

Kyiv and Lviv are “ready to go” and infrastructure is being tested weekly for operational capability, says Ryanair boss. Resumption of flights to Odessa and Kherson will take longer due to severe damage from shelling.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Latvian airline AirBaltic has developed a plan to resume flights to Ukraine and will use it as soon as airspace is opened there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.