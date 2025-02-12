The Air Defense Forces shot down 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones

On the night of February 12, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. The Air Defense Forces shot down almost 130 targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians attacked Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles). 6 launches were made from the Bryansk region and one from Crimea.

The enemy also launched 123 drones. Of these, 71 were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 40 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region (Kryvyi Rih), Sumy region, Poltava region, and Chernihiv region suffered.

In particular, one person was killed and four were injured in an attack in Kyiv. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital.

