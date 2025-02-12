Russians attacked Kyiv at night. One dead and one injured

In the early morning of February 12, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. The strike caused fires in several areas and killed one person.

This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the State Emergency Service.

The attack occurred at around 04:30. Monitoring channels reported that ballistic missiles were launched at the city.

As a result of enemy shelling, falling debris and destruction were recorded in various areas of the city.

In particular, there was destruction in two office buildings in the Obolonsky district. In one of them, a fire broke out from the seventh to the first floor, it has already been extinguished. One person died, four others were injured. Among them a 9-year-old girl. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

A large-scale fire broke out in a two-story warehouse building with an area of 600 m2 in the Holosiivsky district. As of 06:15, the fire was still being extinguished.

Debris fell, a fire broke out on the roof of a multi-storey building in the Svyatoshynsky district. The fire has already been extinguished, there were no injuries. A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in the Solomyansky district.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and missiles at night. There were no casualties among the population, nor were there any hits on critical infrastructure facilities.

The attack caused a fire in non-residential premises in the Obukhiv area, and 9 private houses and a car were damaged in the Boryspil area.

