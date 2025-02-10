The Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the basic military training program

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated their basic combined arms training (BCAT) program. Among the innovations are a "zero day" for civilian adaptation and an emphasis on psychological resilience.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The duration of training remains unchanged — 1.5 months. Of these, 41 days are for classes, six are for rest, and one day is for administrative matters. The total amount of training is 372 hours.

The updated BCAT program will come into effect on February 10, 2025. Key innovations include:

"Day Zero"/"Reset" Day is the adaptation of the civilian to the military environment;

increased content of psychological training;

studying the software "Kropyva" ;

; advanced course in first aid;

"March" training (physical training) to build the endurance of military personnel.

The program includes advanced shooting exercises with individual weapons at short distances (combat in direct contact with the enemy up to 100 m) and speed, for which additional ammunition will be allocated.

"The new BCAT program is the result of a thorough analysis of the combat experience of our units. We have optimized the training process by removing outdated elements and focusing on practical skills, psychological resilience, and other critically needed functions on the modern battlefield," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

Upon successful completion of training, servicemen receive a certificate and class qualification for the VOS-100 "Strilets".

The next stage of training is specialized courses in accordance with the assigned positions in combat units. There, servicemen deepen their knowledge and skills in a specific military accounting specialty.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working to ensure that the training of Ukrainian fighters lasts a full two months instead of 30 days of training.

