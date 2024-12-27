Syrsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces want to extend training for up to two months

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working to ensure that the training of Ukrainian fighters lasts a full two months instead of 30 days of training.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

"In accordance with the decisions I made, we already have the first graduates of military personnel who underwent basic general military training (BGMT) for 1.5 months instead of the previous 30-day training," says Syrsky.

After the BZVP, a new recruit course is provided in the military unit, designed for 5-14 days. However, according to the commander-in-chief, in conditions of active combat operations, this requirement is not always observed.

"I emphasized the need to ensure a full, 14-day, adaptation period for new recruits in brigades. Commanders must prepare the soldier as much as possible for the challenges of modern warfare in order to keep him in combat," he added.

The final annual meeting of the General Staff also discussed the problems of modern basic military training. In particular, they considered how to improve it and update training standards.

Earlier, Syrsky instructed each brigade commander to create a full-time recruiting unit. It is expected that this will improve the organization and support of volunteer recruitment activities.

