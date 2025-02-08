Captain involved in missile strike on Hroza village dies in Russia

Captain Konstantin Nagaiko, involved in the murder of civilians in the village of Hroza (Kharkiv region) in October 2023, died in Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Nagaiko is the commander of a battery in the 112th Division of the Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. He is involved in “Iskander” strikes on civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In particular, on October 5, 2023, his unit struck a cafe in the village of Hroza (Kupyansk district). 59 people died then, including an eight-year-old boy.