On February 6, the Russian Federation lost another 1 340 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, one air defense system, 116 operational-tactical drones, 96 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially reported the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 4, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 45 100 military personnel were killed and 390 000 were wounded.

Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

