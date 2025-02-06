In Khmelnytskyi region, six prosecutors were not confirmed to have disabilities, the rest are being checked

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine considered a request from law enforcement officers to review the medical records of prosecutors in the Khmelnytskyi region. Out of 78 employees of the regional prosecutorʼs offices, six were not confirmed to have disabilities.

Suspilne was informed about this by the Ministry of Health in response to a request.

According to their information, 78 cases were reviewed, of which 65 have already been reviewed, and 13 are still under review.

According to the results of the inspection:

for one prosecutor, the decision of the medical and social expert commission complies with the legislation;

six prosecutors were not confirmed as persons with disabilities;

three prosecutors were given a new expert decision;

55 prosecutors were referred for additional review.

What preceded

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched Krupaʼs office and residence, finding millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in offshore accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Shortly after this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and at the end of October Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin was also dismissed.

Because of this scandal, in late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the liquidation of the Medical and Social Expert Commissions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.