The Air Defense Forces shot down 56 Russian drones out of 77. Details of the attack

On the night of February 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down 56 Russian drones out of 77. Another 18 drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type strike drones and various types of drone simulators.

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

In Kharkiv, the falling debris of the Geran UAV damaged power lines and about 100 shopping pavilions in the market. There were no injuries.

In the Dniprovsky district, four private houses, an outbuilding, and a greenhouse were damaged. People survived. According to the Air Force, damage was also recorded in the Cherkasy region, but the Regional Military Administration was not informed about it.

On the night of February 6, Ukraine struck the Russian airfield "Primorsko-Akhtarsky" in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. From there, the Russians launch Shahed drones that attack Ukraine almost every night.

