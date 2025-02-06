Ukraine struck an airfield in Krasnodar Krai — from there the Russians launch Shahed

On the night of February 6, Ukraine struck the Russian Primorsky-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Primorsko-Akhtarsky" is an operational base for aviation assets.

From this airfield, the Russians launch Shahed drones, which constantly attack Ukraine. It also serves Russian aircraft operating on the front in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

After the strike, explosions were heard at the airfield, a fire broke out. The results of the attack are being clarified. This was an operation by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that six drones were allegedly shot down over the Krasnodar Krai. The Russian department did not report an attack on the airfield.

