NSDC Secretary reveals contents of three new sanctions packages against Russia

Ukraine will introduce three new packages of sanctions against Russia. They will concern the Russian "shadow fleet", propagandists, and those who help export Ukrainian monuments.

This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko at a meeting with the President of Ukraine.

The first package of sanctions was formed together with the intelligence agencies of Ukraine. It proposes to impose sanctions on 83 individuals for facilitating the export of Russian oil products and products of the aggressor state. That is, in fact, we are talking about sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russia.

The second package of sanctions is aimed at producers of Russian propaganda films and companies that distribute anti-Ukrainian content. It is proposed to include 41 individuals and 47 legal entities.

The third package of sanctions will be imposed against Russians who facilitated the removal of Ukrainian monuments from museums in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported several "tough" sanctions packages.

On January 19, President Zelensky enacted new NSDC sanctions. They were imposed against propagandists working for Russia, people who have defected to the enemy, and those who help Russia continue the war. Among them are MP Yuriy Boyko, former deputy editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian publication Strana Svitlana Kryukova, MP Nestor Shufrych, former MP Yevhen Murayev, actress Ruzhena Rublyova, and others.

