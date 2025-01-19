Boyko, Shufrych and Kryukova. Ukraine has imposed new sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 38/2025, which put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against 18 citizens of Ukraine and Russia.

They were introduced against propagandists working for Russia, people who have defected to the enemy, and those who help Russia continue the war. Among them are the MP Yuriy Boyko, former deputy editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian publication “Strana” Svitlana Kryukova, the MP Nestor Shufrych, former MP Yevhen Murayev, actress Ruzhena Rublyova, and others.

All of the above-mentioned are subject to such a sanction as deprivation of state awards. The term of application of the sanctions is ten years. They provide for the blocking of assets, a complete cessation of trade, transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, etc.

However, there are three people on the list who are subject to only one sanction (deprivation of state awards) — these are Yuriy Boyko, Russian conductor Yuriy Bashmet, and the rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnychy.

Here are the rest of the people on the sanctions list:

Vasily Gerello — a Russian opera singer;

Ilya Reznik — a Russian poet;

Vadim Pisarev — choreographer;

Sergey Karyakin — member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Konstantin Grigorishin — a Russian oligarch;

Petro Symonenko — former MP of Ukraine;

Oleh Voloshyn — former MP of Ukraine;

Leonid Lytvynov — former MP of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Odnoralenko — a mine worker from Makiivka;

Leonid Baysarov — former MP of Ukraine;

Yevhen Horokhov — the ex-rector of the Donbass National Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture.

"We are now preparing new sanctions decisions. They will be coming soon," added President Zelensky.