Russians hit Izyum with ballistic missiles — there are casualties

On the afternoon of February 4, Russian forces fired a ballistic missile at the center of the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region. The strike killed at least five people.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Initially, Syniehubov reported four dead. But at 1:16 p.m., he reported that another body had been recovered from the rubble — the person was being identified.

Deputy Mayor of Izyum Volodymyr Matsokin reported that 34 people were hospitalized. Four people are in the operating room, including a 14-year-old girl.

The impact partially destroyed the city council building, and a five-story apartment building was also damaged. Matsokin says that almost all employees of the childrenʼs service were injured, as were many workers from the social welfare department and a nearby medical school.

All necessary services are working on the scene, and the consequences of the impact are being clarified.

The city of Izyum was under Russian occupation from April 1 to September 10, 2022. In early September 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.

