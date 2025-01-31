The “eBaby” service has resumed work in “Diia”

The "eBaby" service has been reactivated in the "Diia" application. Its operation was stopped after the Russian cyberattack on Ukrainian registries in December 2024.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that thanks to "eBaby", young parents receive nine most important services with one application: register births, receive assistance, assign URNR and taxpayer card registration number., etc.

The “eBaby” service is a comprehensive service for parents of newborns, which was launched on a permanent basis in August 2023. With one application submitted online, you can register the birth of a child and receive up to 10 state services from various authorities required at the birth of a child.

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest enemy attacks in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the operation of critical infrastructure.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. The SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. The SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

The head of the subcommittee on cyber security of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using fishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers. On January 20, 2025, all state registers resumed work after the Russian cyberattack.

