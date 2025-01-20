All state registries have resumed operations after the Russian cyberattack

Starting January 20, all state registers of the Ministry of Justice will resume operation after a large-scale cyberattack by Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

So, the following registers are already in operation:

⁠⁠State Register of Real Property Rights;

State Register of Encumbrances on Movable Property;

⁠Automated enforcement system;

⁠Electronic register of apostilles;

⁠A unified register of convicted persons and persons taken into custody;

⁠Automated system "Bankruptcy and Insolvency";

⁠A unified state register of persons to whom the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On the Purification of Power" have been applied.

At the same time, access of notaries and state registrars to the State Register of Real Property Rights is currently limited for the period of updating data on encumbrances by state and private executors.

At the same time, a number of electronic information interactions are being restored with state bodies that use data exchange with the above-mentioned registers in their activities, primarily with the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Migration Service, the Pension Fund, the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the State Geocadastre, the State State Administration of Ukraine and others.

Also, access to online services related to the above-mentioned registers will soon be restored on the portal and in the "Diia" application.

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest enemy attacks in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the operation of critical infrastructure.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. The SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Oleksandr Fedienko, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using phishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.